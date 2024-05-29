Do the Chicago Bears have the best offensive play-makers in the entire NFL?
Don't look now, but all of a sudden, the Chicago Bears might just have the best group of offensive play-makers in the entire NFL. Yes, that is not a hyperbole. Sure, they have to prove themselves, as there are several new additions to the unit, but man, it's hard to argue that there is a better team. Bears GM Ryan Poles really went all-in in adding to the offense this offseason.
He swung a trade for Keenan Allen, and also drafted WR Rome Odunze to round out one of the best WR trios in the NFL. In the backfield, he added D'Andre Swift in free agency. Swift, in 2023, came off a year with 1,263 scrimmage yards an six touchdowns. At tight end, Poles signed Gerald Everett to act as a second receiving option to Cole Kmet. In 2023, Kmet and Everett combined to catch 124 passes for 1,130 yards and nine touchdowns.
Adding that type of production at tight end, coupled with bringing in a 1,000-yard running back and another 1,000-yard receiver makes this unit lethal. Oh yeah, I didn't even mention DJ Moore, their stud WR1 who had 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Folks, at each skill group on this offense, there is a ton of potential to be had.
Caleb Williams comes into a situation that perhaps no other rookie QB has come into in the history of the NFL. Truthfully, as long as Williams is not a total disaster, the Bears are going to be a tough unit to stop. And in short order, they could end up being the most talented offense in the NFL. Ryan Poles needs a ton of credit for the work he's done in the recent years.
Some may say it's unfair to Justin Fields, but who cares? Life's not fair sometimes.