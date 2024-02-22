Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead to return to Miami; retirement plans put on hold
Terron Armstead hinted that he might retire and call it a career. After mulling it over, Armstead decided he wanted to come back to the Dolphins. Miami looks to rebuild their offensive line in the off season and Armstead is a good piece to build around.
It appears as though Terron Armstead will have the off-season to rest and then come back in 2024. After hinting at retiring at the end of the season, Armstead has made the decision to come back and play for Miami, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Armstead was plagued by injuries the last two seasons, but his return, if healthy, means that Miami will have a solid left tackle to anchor the offensive line. That also means that Miami can put Kendall Lamm on the bench, or on waivers as he was not a very good substitute for the perennial All-Pro.
The big left tackle will cost the Fish $24 million in 2024 and his salary is already partially guarantee if he is on the roster after March 16. The Dolphins would take a massive cap hit if they were to release him, so they are better off keeping him and praying that he can stay healthy.
Miami's offensive line is in a state of flux. Two top lineman are unrestricted free agents and chances are that Miami will lose one of them. Center Connor Williams and right guard Robert Hunt will both test the waters of free agency and Miami is already $43 million over the cap to start with.
Look for Miami to draft a center early in the draft. I already predicted that Miami will trade down and accumulate more picks and one of them should be used on Jackson Powers-Johnson, who I believe will still be on the board in the second round.
Figure in a franchise tag price of $27 million for Christian Wilkins, who is almost certain to wear the tag, Miami has to shed $70 million in cap space before it can sign anyone or have a draft class.
The Dolphins are almost certain to draft a new center and a guard. I do not see them reaching for a tackle, unless they can get a serviceable, cap-friendly tackle in free agency. Armstead will be there to quarterback the squad and make sure that gap integrity is protected and more importantly, so is Tua Tagovailoa.
It appears that Miami is only as good as its offensive line play. It is no secret that Miami runs the ball better with Armstead and Williams in the lineup. Tagovailoa also gets sacked less and Miami's offense is more potent.