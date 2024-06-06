Dolphins offensive skill players are as good and as fast as they come in the AFC East
Miami's top three wide receivers can strike from anywhere and can turn any routine play into a touchdown
The Dolphins were looking for a third wide receiver in free agency, to compliment Hill and Waddle, and lo and behold, the Dolphins picked up the ever speedy Odell Beckham, Jr. OBJ might have lost a step as his age is catching up to him, but he is still faster than most corners in the league.
With Tagovailoa getting more nimble and fancy free with his feet, his receivers might have an extra step to get open and that creates more of a problem for opposing defenses. There is no secondary in the AFC East that can compete with the trio of receivers that Miami will feature. They will also go four-wide at times and use Braxton Berrios in the slot who has enough speed to be Miami's punt and kick returner. Berrios went to the Pro Bowl when he was with the New York Jets due to his speed and skills as a returner.
All Waddle has done in his three seasons in the league is catch over 250 balls for 3,385 yards and become only the ninth player in National Football League history to have his first three consecutive seasons amass over 1,000 yards receiving. He is also only the fifth player in history with over 250 receptions and over 3,300 yards in his first three NFL seasons.
Perhaps that is why the Dolphins signed Waddle to a three-year extension that will make him the fifth highest paid player in the league when the extension kicks in.
Last, but certainly not least, rounding out the track team is Hill, who has averaged 170 receptions and over 1,700 yards in each of his two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Hill, Waddle and OBJ are the best wide receiver trio in the AFC East and they will create a lot of problems for opponents, especially the front-running Bills who replaced most of their secondary.
It will be interesting to see who gets the final two spots as the Dolphins still have three receivers in the mix for the final two spots. The Dolphins carried six receivers on the active roster last season and this season does not appear to be any different. Miami drafted Malik Washington from Virginia and Tajh Washington from Southern California in the latter rounds of the draft and got tremendous value with those picks.