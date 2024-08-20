Early 2024 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 regular season games
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season is quickly approaching, so let's make some early picks for the first week of the season. We are almost there! Regular season football is right around the corner, and to celebrate, we'll roll out some early predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.
There are a ton of very entertaining games here, and we'll try to predict the winner of each one. All 32 NFL teams will also be in action, so it'll be a jam-packed week. Let's get into some early picks and predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Early 2024 picks and predictions for Week 1 regular season games
Thursday Night Football - Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs
The first game of the 2024 NFL Season will be on Thursday night, with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs squaring off in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game. That game was in Baltimore, and this game is in KC. It's hard for me to see the Ravens winning this one actually.
However, in many instances, a team's Week 1 performance does not indicate how they will do during the season, so this game can truly go either way. In the end, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions defend their home turf and win.
Prediction: Chiefs win
Friday Night Football - Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles
This game is going to be played in Brazil and will be on Friday night, which is interesting. On paper, the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be the better football team, but the Green Bay Packers have the better coaching. In the end, since this game is between two very good clubs, whoever wins in the trenches and whoever has the better QB play will come out victorious.
I like Jordan Love over Jalen Hurts and think the Packers OL and DL are quite good.