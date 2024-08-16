5 NFL free agents that are shockingly available approaching the 2024 season
We are now just weeks away from the start of the 2024 NFL Season, and surprisingly, these five free agents are still on the market. The free agent market still has some notable players left, and I would guess that in the coming weeks, some may come off the board.
But usually, players on the FA market this late may have to wait until some NFL team has a notable injury and need to replace a player. This is commonly when we see the free agency market kick up again. As we approach the 2024 NFL Season, these five free agents are shockingly still without a team.
5 NFL free agents that are shockingly available approaching the 2024 season
Michael Thomas - Wide receiver
You might not be shocked that Michael Thomas is a free agent, as he's struggled to stay healthy over the last few years after what was a truly Hall of Fame start to his NFL career. Thomas last playe a full season in 2019, but did manage to suit up for 10 games in 2023. In those 10 games, he averaged 44.8 yards per contest.
For what that is worth, averaging 44.8 yards per game across a full 17-game season comes out to 762 yards, which is pretty solid production. If nothing else, the sure-handed Thomas could be a floor-raiser for any team that needs WR help, and I could even suggest the San Francisco 49ers here, as they could end up trading Brandon Aiyuk.
Charles Leno - Left tackle
Charles Leno was cut by the Washington Commanders following the 2023 NFL Season, and the steady left tackle is still on the market. Having made one Pro Bowl and starting 141 games, it should only be a matter of time before some team signs Leno. He's a slightly above-average tackle who brings a wealth of experience with him, having also played for the Chicago Bears.
DJ Humphries - Left tackle
Another left tackle cut this offseason, DJ Humphries has sometimes struggled to stay on the field, but he's still just 30 years old, turning 31 in December. The Arizona Cardinals, his former team, figure to start Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams at their two tackle spots, so it's not likely that Humphries would return to the team.
A team like the Kansas City Chiefs, who have had some unstable left tackle play recently, should look into signing one of Leno or Humphries.
Xavien Howard - Cornerback
The four-time Pro Bowler is clearly not the player he once was, but could still surely help any NFL team who needs reinforcements in the secondary. Leading the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020, Xavien Howard has had just seven over his next 44 games.
He has though had 24 passes defended over the last two season, so the ball skills are still there.
Adoree' Jackson - Cornerback
Not yet 29 years old, Adoree' Jackson has played for the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants across his NFL career. He's got just four interceptions in 83 regular season games and has struggled to stay on the field, but if nothing else, Adoree' Jackson is a very fine depth cornerback.
And with NFL offenses always prioritizing the pass, having capable cornerbacks is a must, so it is slightly surprising that Jackson does not have a team for the 2024 NFL Season.