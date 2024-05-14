Kansas City Chiefs first two games in 2024 are against AFC powerhouses
It's been announced that the opening game of the 2024 NFL Season will be the Chiefs and Ravens. Kansas City's Week 2 game comes against the Bengals. It's not an easy slate of games to open the season for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, who look to be the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.
The Chiefs are now officially a dynasty, having won three Super Bowls in five seasons, and they don't seem to be taking a step back anytime soon. Well, the most that their opponents can do is to hope to slow them down. To open up the 2024 NFL Season, the Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Chiefs in a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game.
The Ravens have underachieved in the Lamar Jackson era, but this game could end up factoring into tiebreakers when the playoffs come around.
And then without skipping a beat, the NFL has the Chiefs facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. If we're being honest, the Bengals are a better team than the Ravens and the only human being on planet Earth that can counteract Patrick Mahomes is on Cincinnati. Joe Burrow has actually not yet played a full season in the NFL, so wildly enough, his health is a bit of a concern.
However, this game, even with it being early in the season, could be a sneak peek at the AFC Championship Game later in the season. The NFL has clearly not a ton of favors for the Chiefs to open up the season, but this team has won double-digit games in every year of the Patrick Mahomes era, so it's not like they've had trouble with the AFC.
Patrick Mahomes was actually not super efficient in 2023, and it was the worst statistical season of his career. And yet, even with the down year, KC still won the Super Bowl. That right there should tell you all you need to know about how good this era of Chiefs football is. Both Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow might be the two most likely QBs to get in the way of Mahomes and the Chiefs three-peating in 2024. Can they stop him and the Kansas City Chiefs?