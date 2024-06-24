Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Houston to face the Texans in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. In what could be an all-time great game, Joe Burrow and CJ Stroud highlight the top squads. It’s truly hard to pick a winner here, as the Bengals have already been in this position and have won in it, and the Texans are a bit less experienced.
However, with how good I believe Houston will be this upcoming season, I would lean Texans in this one. You really can’ go wrong with either of these teams in 2024. Both feature elite QBs, strong coaching staffs, and talented rosters top to bottom. The advantage in this game could go to Houston because of their home field and their advantage in the trenches. And what’s where I would lean for this matchup as well.
The Houston Texans, in my opinion, will represent the AFC in Super Bowl 59, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the conference championship game. Final Score: Texans 31, Bengals 24
NFC Championship Game
Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
The NFC Championship Game could be just as exciting, as the Detroit Lions travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams. Obviously, the story here is the Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff matchup, as the two QBs once played for the opposite teams. In 2023, the Lions defeated the Rams in the NFC Wild Card round, and perhaps surprisingly, there were a ton of boos for Stafford by the Detroit crowd.
Well, the script could be flipped, as Goff would have to travel to his old stomping grounds, but I bet the Rams home crowd would actually cheer more than boo. Anyway, both teams are extremely talented with top QBs and excellent coaching. However, from the beginning, I have bought into what the Lions have done and will ride with them in 2024 as the NFC Champions.
I like Detroit’s roster a bit more, especially in the trenches, and I just think it’s their time in 2024. Final Score: Lions 27, Rams 23
Now, folks, it’s time for Super Bowl 59.