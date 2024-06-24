Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
NFC East
1. Philadelphia Eagles: 11-6
The Philadelphia Eagles had a down year in 2023, as they limped into the postseason and got bounced out in the Wild Card round. With Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio now as the new offensive and defensive coordinators, Philly looks to regain control of the NFC East, and to me, the 2024 NFL Season is shaping up to be a year where the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys aren’t quite as dominate in the regular season as they have been.
2. Dallas Cowboys: 10-7
The Cowboys winning 10 games in 2024 might honestly be a miracle. They’ve had nothing short of a disastrous offseason, and both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are without long-term deals. They let All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith leave in free agency, and also saw Dan Quinn leave to be the head coach of the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys just don’t have the elite talent profile heading into 2024 as they have in the previous three seasons, where they went 12-5.
3. Washington Commanders: 4-13
In a rebuilding year, the Washington Commanders probably won’t win many games, and that is perfectly OK. I personally was not a fan of the Jayden Daniels selection, but that’s who Washington picked, so they’ll have to live with that, for better or for worse. Outside of the new QB, the roster just isn’t good, so this rebuilding process is going to take multiple years. And with a new coaching staff in town, it would be a miracle to see this team win five games in 2024.
4. New York Giants: 3-14
Someone should tell New York Giants GM Joe Schoen that the objective was to build a competitive QB room, not arguably the worst in the NFL. Well, here we are, where a legitimate NFL franchise is seriously heading into the 2024 NFL Season with Daniel Jones as QB1 and Drew Lock as QB2. Heck, that could be flipped, as there isn’t anything stopping Lock from winning the starting job. The Giants even being an average team in 2024 would be outrageous, as they are barreling toward another lost season.
At that point, you’d have to wonder if the seats would begin to get warm for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.