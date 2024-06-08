Future Hall of Famer should demand a trade for the 2024 NFL Season
The Dallas Cowboys might be losing one of their all-time great players at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, but he should demand a trade to a new team. If he is indeed seriously considering retirement at the end of the coming season, Cowboys stud guard Zack Martin needs to request a trade.
He recently spoke about his future plans, and retirement could be near:
""I'm not saying 100%, but I think it's definitely in the realm of possibilities," Martin told the Dallas Morning News of retirement, (H/T NFL.com). "And that's one thing I don't want to do. For myself, I don't want to be thinking, 'Oh, this is it. This is it.' I want to stay in the moment, and I want to play the best that I can play at this point and be the best right guard this team needs on a weekly basis. And then after the season, we'll figure out what's going on.""- Jordan Dajani
Martin turns 34 years old in the 2024 NFL Season and came into the league in 2014 out of Notre Dame, which is a historically good offensive line school. Martin has earned nine Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro awards, so there is simply no chance he doesn't end up in the Hall of Fame. He's played and started in all 152 games of his regular season career and has played in nine playoff games.
There might not be five guards in the history of the NFL who are better than Zack Martin, but why continue to play for the Dallas Cowboys? What's the point? If he is thinking that it could be his last year in the NFL, he needs to walk into Jerry Jones office and demand a trade to a different team that actually has a chance to win a Super Bowl this year.
I get that Zack Martin is probably extremely dedicated to being a Dallas Cowboy, but he's suffered enough playing for a team that continually fails in the postseason. If this is the last year for Martin, why not see if he can play for another team? The Cowboys may say no, but at some point, the franchise owes him one.