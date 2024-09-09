Giants and Browns are laughingstocks of the NFL after Week 1 QB performances
The front offices of the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns should be ashamed of themselves after the teams and their QBs got utterly embarrassed in Week 1. Maybe the two worst contracts in the NFL right now belong to Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson, who are each paid at least $40 million per year but may also be the two worst starting QBs in the NFL.
I mean, this is just ridiculous, and each front office committed fireable offenses by signing these players to the massive extensions. Daniel Jones was horrid in Week 1, at home, against the Minnesota Vikings, throwing two interceptions on a 52.4% completion percentage. His passer rating on the day of 44.3 would make you think he was a rookie making his first start.
Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Jones has thrown two touchdown passes against eight interceptions. And this has been his production since signing the four-year, $160 million deal, that was given to him by Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, who has to be on the hot seat after this performance.
Deshaun Watson may have the worst contract in all of sports. It's a fully-guaranteed deal and is one that Watson will need to play at an MVP level to make worth it. Watson has just fallen off of a cliff ever since coming to the Cleveland Browns in a trade from the Houston Texans. In Week 1, Watson completed just 53.3% of his passes for 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Since arriving in Cleveland, Watson has thrown 15 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Nasty doesn't begin to describe how bad he's been. But this also points to a broader issue with these franchises. It's clear that both front offices have no clue how to fix their respective QB situations.
If you ask me, both Joe Schoen and Browns GM Andrew Berry should be on the hot seat if nothing changes. For the Giants, their situation is especially horrid, as Schoen somehow passed on all of JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr, and Bo Nix in the first round to take the second-best WR in the class in Malik Nabers.
It was the wrong decision and will continue to be the wrong decision. You kind of have to feel bad for both fanbases at this point, as it feels likely that each QB is going to be shown the bench at some point during the 2024 NFL Season.