Giants Week 1 opponent give perspective on just how bad Daniel Jones was
The New York Giants may not be a serious football team until they remove Daniel Jones from the starting lineup, and this quote really hammers this idea home. The Giants got blown out in Week 1 and Daniel Jones played horribly; stop me if you have heard this before.
It's a really terrible situation for Giants fans, as Daniel Jones has somehow survived as the Giants starting QB into his sixth season in the NFL, which may be three seasons too many. Jones and the Giants are rapidly approaching no. 1 overall pick territory unless something major happens. The Minnesota Vikings came to down in Week 1 and beat the Giants 28-6.
Daniel Jones completed just over 50% of his passes for 186 yards and two interceptions, and Vikings Jonathan Greenard gave us some perspective on just how poorly Jones played in Week 1:
""We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we're still just completely taking away everything he wants to do," Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard said during a Tuesday appearance on KFAN 100.3 in Minnesota (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com). "Hey, it's good to be on the other side of it, and it's our job to not be on that side.""- Jonathan Greenard
I feel like a player coming out and saying this is beyond something that is just a simple insult. Like, is Daniel Jones that bad that the opponents are beginning to feel bad for him? Just think about that for a second...
The buck has to stop with General Manager Joe Schoen, who not only botched the QB position, but hasn't done many other positive things during his tenure with the Giants, which is now in year three. I have said for some time now that this may be a rare situation where the GM actually gets fired before the head coach.
It's clear that Brian Daboll can coach, as evidenced by the Giants shockingly good 2022 season. However, when the head coach is given this type of roster to work with, I'm not sure even the great Andy Reid could win with it. The Giants are also kind of in no-man's land here. Their season is already over. If they would bench Jones for Drew Lock, they'd still lose, but at least it would be a bit more exciting.
New York should already be preparing to take a QB very high in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's also not at all guaranteed that Joe Schoen would even be making the decisions for the Giants next offseason. Man, as I type these words, I just feel bad for Giants fans more than anything. This franchise is cursed and is somehow stuck with year six Daniel Jones.