Giants wide receiver just made the entire NFL world point and laugh at him
The New York Giants might end up being the worst team in football in 2024, but one of their wide receivers doesn't seem to think so. I guess you have to give him credit for being positive, but man, this is as rough as they come. It's not like Jalin Hyatt said something he'll need to apologize for; he just said something truly insane:
"“Just looking our team, looking at what we got, we have a good chance to do whatever we want to do,” Hyatt said, via a transcript from the team. “For goals, I just want as a team goal. We have a playoff team and that’s what we want to do and that’s our focus. We’re going to get there.”"- Jalin Hyatt
That's quite bold for a player who is going to catch passes from either Drew Lock or Daniel Jones in 2024. Not only are the New York Giants not going to make the playoffs, but they might struggle to win five games. Lock and Jones figure to battle it out this offseason to earn the Giants QB1 job, but either way, it doesn't look pretty.
The two have combined for a 31-50-1 regular season record over their respective careers. They've combined for 90 touchdown passes and 63 interceptions, so however you slice it, this is a disastrous situation in New York. Apparently, the Giants had interest in trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft to draft Drake Maye, but that didn't happen.
It's hard to understand what the logic is from general manager Joe Schoen to go from wanting Maye to then passing up on a QB entirely. Instead, the Giants took LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with their sixth overall pick, which they could have used on JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, or Michael Penix Jr.
They chose not to, and now they'll have to live with their mistake for 2024, at least. Jalin Hyatt was surely just giving some basic player-talk, but it's insane that he went as far as he did. Even in the weak NFC, the Giants are going nowhere.