Which player could be the next highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL?
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson just became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Who could pass him? There are so many star-studded NFL players it's almost hard to keep track of all of them. Well, a few of them could be in line to actually surpass the recent contract signed by Justin Jefferson.
The stud wide receiver just got a deal worth $35 million per season, and some of the top players in the NFL who are due for new deals might be asking for more money to reset the market. This is how it works in the NFL. Players want to be at the top of their respective markets, and that won't go away.
Are these three players going to be able to be the next highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL?
Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
Whenever the time comes, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons to break the bank and maybe even flirt with $40 million per season. Currently, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers is earning $34 million per season, and when Parsons deal gets done, he'll surely be able to get more. Through three seasons, he's got 40.5 sacks, 213 total tackles, 51 tackles for loss, and 89 QB hits.
Across a 17-game season, he's averaged 14 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits, so he is bringing truly high-end production, which is going to come at a steep price. Parsons just now turned 25 years old, so he's right in the middle of his prime. For the Cowboys, they better get on paying him now before his prices his way out of Dallas.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
With Justin Jefferson getting a contract extension first, CeeDee Lamb and his agency can use that number, $35 million per year, as a baseline for Lamb's deal. Both players are nearly identical in production through four seasons, believe it or not. While Jefferson is the better player, Lamb has produced every single year and is not far off in that regard.
And given that the NFL salary cap will continue to explode, CeeDee Lamb and his agency could use that argument as well to command a number near $40 million per season. It would be a steep, steep price, but this is how NFL contract work.
Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett does turn 29 in December of this year, but he might want one more huge payday, as he did win the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023. He's been to five Pro Bowls and has three All-Pros as well. Through seven seasons, Garrett has 88.5 sacks, 94 tackles for loss, and a whopping 172 QB hits.
Garrett's contract is worth $25 million per year, and inferior players like Brian Burns and Josh Allen are getting paid more than him, so as of now, Myles Garrett has every reason to demand a new deal and to reset the market at his position.