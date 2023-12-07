Grades for NFL teams coming out of 2023 bye week
Chicago Bears (4-8)
A year ago, they finished with the worst-win loss record in the league (3-14) and closed out 2022 with 10 consecutive losses. Matt Eberflus’ team opened this season 0-4, but the improving Bears have now split their last eight contests. The team remains in the NFC North basement, but is in position to play spoiler.
Quarterback Justin Fields remains a work in progress, but the acquisition of wide receiver D.J. Moore in the trade with Carolina has worked out in a big way. Chicago is currently playing its best football of 2023.
Grade: C
Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
Head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t last through his second season with the franchise. After a 3-5 start, he was dismissed and linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was promoted to takeover. After wins over the Giants and Jets, the Raiders lost a tough game at Miami and then squandered a 14-0 lead vs. the Chiefs.
The team has gone through three starting quarterbacks and injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo disappointed with his newest team. End Maxx Crosby (11.5 sacks) and linebacker Robert Spillane have been standouts.