Grading the NFC West Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
San Francisco 49ers
It’s been a pretty nice run as of late for San Francisco 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan. His first two seasons with the club resulted in a combined 10-22 mark. Since 2019, the club has reached the playoffs four times in five seasons. The Niners reached the NFC title game each time and made appearances in Super Bowls LIV and LVIII. Both of those contests resulted in tough losses to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The thing that stands out the most about the Niners’ offseason are the number of defensive players who have left the team, either by their choice or the organization. Defensive end Chase Young was picked up at midseason, but now he’s a member of the New Orleans Saints. Veteran Arik Armstead was released by the Niners and signed with the Jaguars. Defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw (Jets) and Sebastian Joseph-Day (Titans) left via free agency, as did cornerback Isaiah Oliver (Jets).
There’s little reason to panic as GM John Lynch added the likes of pass-rusher Leonard Floyd and former All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. The Niners’ new defensive coordinator is Nick Sorensen, who takes over for Steve Wilks.
San Francisco has 10 picks in this year’s draft. Lynch’s best work may be ahead of him.