Great ready to open 3 presents that are under the NFL Christmas tree
Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3)
Will this prove to be a preview of Super Bowl LVIII? These franchises did meet once before on Super Sunday, with John Harbaugh’s Ravens edging Jim Harbaugh’s 49ers, 34-31, at the Superdome in New Orleans. A lot has changed from that meeting that crowned the NFL for 2012, although it’s worth noting the Baltimore’s head current is now in his 16th season with the team.
The quarterback match-up alone is highly intriguing. The final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft (Lamar Jackson) and the last overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft (Brock Purdy). The Ravens lead the league in rushing and the 49ers are third. Baltimore has given up the fewest points in the NFL (225) and San Francisco is second (234).
Much has been made about the Ravens’ 4-0 interconference record this season. They have vanquished the Lions (38-6), Cardinals (31-24), Seahawks (37-3) and Rams (37-31 in OT) by a combined 143-64 count. Harbaugh’s team owns the NFL’s top road record (6-1) as well.
Baltimore is riding a four-game winning streak, while Kyle Shanahan’s squad has been even better as of late. Then the 49ers won their first five games, went through a three-game slide, and have currently won six in a row. So will St. Nick Bosa spend the day chasing down Lamar Jackson?