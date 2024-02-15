Harrison Butker was unsung hero for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII win
49ers kicker Jake Moody was the obvious goat as he had a line-drive PAT blocked at the line of scrimmage that would have forced Kansas City to score a touchdown on the final drive in regulation
The quarterbacks are the ones that get all the glory when they win. The kickers only get recognized when they miss an important kick, or have an attempt that loses the game for their team.
In this instance, my goat was the kicker that missed an important point after touchdown and the unsung hero was the one that made all of his kicks.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a three-time NFL Super Bowl Champion, walked away with his third Pete Rozelle Most Valuable Player award Sunday night following the team's 25-22 victory over the NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers.
Mahomes won the award in large part because he marched the offense down the field in overtime and threw the game winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with :03 left in the extra period.
However, he would not have been in position to do that, but for the three Harrison Butker field goals, which included a Super Bowl record 57-yard effort.
Butker might not have won the MVP award, and he didn't get to go to Disneyland and get featured in a parade, but he was my unsung hero of the game. He did as much as Mahomes, if not more, to deserve to be the MVP, but since he is a specialist, for some reason his value does not count as much as the quarterback.
When the Chiefs were staring at a three-point deficit on the last drive in regulation, it was not Mahomes' right arm that led them to victory. It was the magical right foot of Butker who delivered three very important points that tied the game at 19 and sent the game into overtime.
Moody meanwhile, could have won the game for the 49ers in regulation. If his fourth quarter PAT was not kicked straight into the line and was not blocked by the Chiefs. San Francisco would then have had a four point lead. That would have taken the field goal out of the equation and forced the Chiefs to score a touchdown and win the game in regulation. Butker never would have seen a field goal attempt in that event.
For that reason, Moody, who kicked a 55-yard field goal which temporarily set a Super Bowl record in the first half, ended up being the goat. Goat as it goat, not as in Greatest of All Time.
As they say in golf, you drive for show and putt for dough. Moody had to make a three-foot putt to win the Super Bowl for San Francisco, or at least put Kansas City's backs against the wall and force Mahomes to beat you by scoring a touchdown. However, Moody missed the short putt and failed to convert the extra point, and the rest is Super Bowl history.
Moody, a rookie out of Michigan, had made all 68 point after tries during the regular season and the playoffs. However the one that he missed will never be forgotten by 49er Faithful as that was the kick that potentially lost them the Super Bowl.