Has Patrick Mahomes already built a Hall of Fame career before turning 30?
The accomplishments from Patrick Mahomes during his six-year starting career in the NFL are almost too long to list. Has he already built a Hall of Fame career? Mahomes is set to play in yet another AFC Championship Game after taking down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Mahomes has played in three Super Bowls, winning two of them, and could make his fourth Super Bowl this season.
The Chiefs face off against the Baltimore Ravens. Even if the Chiefs lose next weekend or in the Super Bowl, would Patrick Mahomes already be a Hall of Famer if he were to retire? Has he already built a HOF resume in just six years as a starter in the NFL?
Let's look at some numbers.
He's made the Pro Bowl six games. He's been an All-Pro two times. He's won two MVP awards and has won two Super Bowl MVP awards. In the regular season, Mahomes and the Chiefs have gone 74-22 together. He's thrown for 28,424 yards, 219 touchdowns, 63 interceptions, and he's earned a passer rating of 103.5. In the postseason, Mahomes and the Chiefs are 13-3. He's thrown 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions during 16 postseason games.
He's led the NFL in passing yards once, touchdown passes twice, and yards per game twice. He also ranks first all-time in passing yards per game, with 296.1 yards per contest.
Mahomes is already 65th all-time in passing yards. He ranks 39th all-time in passing touchdowns, and has the second-highest passer rating ever. His 13 playoff victories ranks tied for the fourth-most in the history of the NFL. He's tied with Ben Roethlisberger, Brett Favre, and Roger Staubach.
What is there left for him to do? Yeah, he does not have the gaudy career numbers just yet since he's only started for six years, but what he's done in those six seasons are what many Hall of Fame QBs accomplished in 15-year careers. It's truly insane just how much Patrick Mahomes has been able to do in the NFL, and he's not yet 30 years old.
In fact, he'll turn 30 in 2025, as he is set to enter his age-29 season in 2024.