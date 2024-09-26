Here's where every team's leading wide receiver ranks in yards through 3 weeks
It feels like the passing game has been down for teams across the NFL to start the 2024 season, but top-flight wide receivers are becoming more and more essential for teams to have sustained success. Early in the 2024 season, there are a number of surprising players emerging as their team's leading receivers in terms of yardage being racked up.
Looking specifically at the wide receiver position, which players are leading their respective teams in yards through the first three weeks of the season? What players could be on their way to special years overall? Keep in mind that only one player from each team is eligible to make this list, even though some teams have more than one receiver who would rank higher than receivers on other teams.
NFL wide receiver receiving yards leaders through Week 3 in 2024
Rank
Player
Team
Receiving Yards
1
Nico Collins
Houston Texans
338
2
Rashee Rice
Kansas City Chiefs
288
3
Jauan Jennings
San Francisco 49ers
276
4
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
273
5
Malik Nabers
New York Giants
271
6
DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks
262
7
Chris Godwin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
253
8
DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
239
9
Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts
225
10
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
218
11
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
215
12
Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders
209
13
Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions
209
14
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Arizona Cardinals
198
15
Jayden Reed
Green Bay Packers
197
16
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
194
17
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars
189
18
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
178
19
Josh Reynolds
Denver Broncos
174
20
George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers
171
21
Darnell Mooney
Atlanta Falcons
169
22
Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills
168
23
DJ Moore
Chicago Bears
167
24
Diontae Johnson
Carolina Panthers
156
25
Garrett Wilson
New York Jets
150
26
Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
148
27
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams
147
28
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders
139
29
Calvin Ridley
Tennessee Titans
136
30
Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers
133
31
Jerry Jeudy
Cleveland Browns
125
32
Demario Douglas
New England Patriots
81
There are a couple of really interesting names to highlight on this list, but we have to start by acknowledging that even though it's only been three weeks, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is not only leading his team in receiving yards but he has the 3rd-most receiving yards out of any WR in the NFL so far in this young season. Having 175 yards and a whopping three touchdowns against the Rams last weekend definitely helped, but he had more than 2x the amount of yards by the Patriots' leading wide receiver (Demario Douglas) has all season (81) in just one game.
Nico Collins is currently on pace for around 1,800 receiving yards at over 110 yards per game for the Texans so far this season, and he leads all other receivers right now by a whopping 50 yards.
For the time being, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams also cracked the list with just two morem yards than Amon-Ra St. Brown, but he has 10 fewer receptions than St. Brown this season. Williams is proving to be the big-play threat the Lions hoped he could be when he was drafted.
Even with the fact that Skylar Thompson played this past weekend, it's still a little surprising to see Tyreek Hill ranked 16th on a list like this. The Dolphins will continue to scheme him touches but without Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, it could be a bit more laborous for Hill.
It might not last much longer, but it's got to drive Chicago Bears fans a little bit nuts that Darnell Mooney -- now playing for the Atlanta Falcons -- has more receiving yards through three games this season than any of the Bears' star-studded trio of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, or Keenan Allen.
Heck, Mooney is out-producing Cole Kmet on top of it all. He's been thriving in a new situation.
The same is true for Josh Reynolds, the former Detroit Lions receiver who has emerged as the leading receiver so far this season for the Denver Broncos. He's made some big plays for rookie quarterback Bo Nix already this season.