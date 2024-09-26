NFL Spin Zone
Here's where every team's leading wide receiver ranks in yards through 3 weeks

Which receivers have the most yards on each team so far in 2024?

By Sayre Bedinger

NFL receiving leaders
NFL receiving leaders / Alex Slitz/GettyImages
It feels like the passing game has been down for teams across the NFL to start the 2024 season, but top-flight wide receivers are becoming more and more essential for teams to have sustained success. Early in the 2024 season, there are a number of surprising players emerging as their team's leading receivers in terms of yardage being racked up.

Looking specifically at the wide receiver position, which players are leading their respective teams in yards through the first three weeks of the season? What players could be on their way to special years overall? Keep in mind that only one player from each team is eligible to make this list, even though some teams have more than one receiver who would rank higher than receivers on other teams.

NFL wide receiver receiving yards leaders through Week 3 in 2024

Rank

Player

Team

Receiving Yards

1

Nico Collins

Houston Texans

338

2

Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs

288

3

Jauan Jennings

San Francisco 49ers

276

4

Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings

273

5

Malik Nabers

New York Giants

271

6

DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks

262

7

Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

253

8

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles

239

9

Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts

225

10

CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys

218

11

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

215

12

Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders

209

13

Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions

209

14

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals

198

15

Jayden Reed

Green Bay Packers

197

16

Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins

194

17

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars

189

18

Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints

178

19

Josh Reynolds

Denver Broncos

174

20

George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers

171

21

Darnell Mooney

Atlanta Falcons

169

22

Khalil Shakir

Buffalo Bills

168

23

DJ Moore

Chicago Bears

167

24

Diontae Johnson

Carolina Panthers

156

25

Garrett Wilson

New York Jets

150

26

Zay Flowers

Baltimore Ravens

148

27

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams

147

28

Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders

139

29

Calvin Ridley

Tennessee Titans

136

30

Quentin Johnston

Los Angeles Chargers

133

31

Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland Browns

125

32

Demario Douglas

New England Patriots

81

There are a couple of really interesting names to highlight on this list, but we have to start by acknowledging that even though it's only been three weeks, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is not only leading his team in receiving yards but he has the 3rd-most receiving yards out of any WR in the NFL so far in this young season. Having 175 yards and a whopping three touchdowns against the Rams last weekend definitely helped, but he had more than 2x the amount of yards by the Patriots' leading wide receiver (Demario Douglas) has all season (81) in just one game.

Nico Collins is currently on pace for around 1,800 receiving yards at over 110 yards per game for the Texans so far this season, and he leads all other receivers right now by a whopping 50 yards.

For the time being, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams also cracked the list with just two morem yards than Amon-Ra St. Brown, but he has 10 fewer receptions than St. Brown this season. Williams is proving to be the big-play threat the Lions hoped he could be when he was drafted.

Even with the fact that Skylar Thompson played this past weekend, it's still a little surprising to see Tyreek Hill ranked 16th on a list like this. The Dolphins will continue to scheme him touches but without Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, it could be a bit more laborous for Hill.

It might not last much longer, but it's got to drive Chicago Bears fans a little bit nuts that Darnell Mooney -- now playing for the Atlanta Falcons -- has more receiving yards through three games this season than any of the Bears' star-studded trio of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, or Keenan Allen.

Heck, Mooney is out-producing Cole Kmet on top of it all. He's been thriving in a new situation.

The same is true for Josh Reynolds, the former Detroit Lions receiver who has emerged as the leading receiver so far this season for the Denver Broncos. He's made some big plays for rookie quarterback Bo Nix already this season.

