NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 4
8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers definitely got embarrassed in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, but Mayfield has played like a top-10 QB since arriving in Tampa ahead of the 2023 NFL Season. The Bucs will be fine and could win the NFC South for a second-straight season.
7. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints came back down to earth a bit in Week 3, but what they were able to do in Weeks 1 and 2 cannot be overlooked. Carr is still playing the best football of his NFL career and the Saints are probably the real deal.
6. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers has shown signs of his old self in 2024 for the New York Jets. They're 2-1 on the season and could easily get to 3-1 if they can beat the upstart Denver Broncos in Week 4. Rodgers doesn't have the mobility of old, but it's clear he's still strong above the shoulders.
5. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are 1-2. The defense has not been nearly as good in prior seasons, and that's been the strength of their team, and the Niners are already two games behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.
4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Quietly, Kyler Murray is playing elite football, and I have been telling people for months now that Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are going to be better than you think in 2024. It's kind of odd; it seems like people have forgotten just how good Murray is.
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow isn't even on the top-100 of issues for the Cincinnati Bengals. He's playing insanely efficient football. The defense can't make a stop and can't get any consistent pressure. Let's not overthink this. Burrow is still Burrow. He's elite and will continue to be.
2. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold might be very good? I am curious what the Minnesota Vikings would do if Darnold continued to play this well during the 2024 NFL Season. Would they bring him back and sit JJ McCarthy? The Vikings may have a very tough decision on their hands.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
If the season ended today, Josh Allen would probably easily win the MVP award. Yes it's only been three weeks, but Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on fire. I do find it a bit interesting that the first year they truly aren't asking Allen to do a lot with his arm, the offense and QB himself are more efficient. The Bills being able to get the reckless out of Josh Allen could have him truly ascend to elite status.