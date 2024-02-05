How Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz can transform the Los Angeles Chargers
With Brandon Staley and former GM Tom Telesco out the door, a new tandem looks to ignite Chargers nation.
1. Nail The Draft
As mentioned, the Chargers own the fifth overall pick in this year's draft. With nearly all positions needing an upgrade, the Chargers can go in many directions with this pick. If picks 1-3 go as projected with Williams to Chicago, Daniels to Washington, and Maye to New England, Marvin Harrison is bound to land in Arizona. Los Angeles is flexible here. Hortiz and the Chargers can address the tight end vacancy and take Georgia's Brock Bowers, assuming Everett signs elsewhere in free agency.
They could also choose to upgrade Herbert's receiving threats by snagging Malik Nabers out of LSU. With Mike Williams coming off of a torn ACL and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston failing to produce in his absence, Nabers could be a much-needed addition in the passing game next to Keenan Allen.
While the question marks surrounding the fifth pick is getting all the hype and attention, Hortiz is no stranger to sniping talent in the later rounds, guiding Baltimore in drafting guys like Mark Andrews (Rd. 3), Matthew Judon (Rd. 5), and even Darren Waller (Rd. 6). There's no question that Hortiz has the eye to spot talent, and LA should be excited about the future of their organization.