How many active NFL players have at least 10,000 career receiving yards?
Hitting 10,000 receiving yards is quite the milestone, and there are numerous players in the NFL currently who have hit that impressive mark. There are currently 55 players in the history of the NFL, both active and retired, who have 10,000 receiving yards or more.
While that sounds like a lot of players, it's really not, so hitting this milestone is one of the more impressive feats that a player can accomplish. There are seven active NFL players who have hit this mark. Let's go over them.
7. Tyreek Hill - 10,139
The best player on this list, Tyreek Hill has made the Pro Bowl in every season of his NFL career, and he's also added five All-Pros as well.
Hill lead the NFL in yards and touchdowns in 2023, finishing with 119 receptions, 1,799 yards, and 13 scores in 16 games. It's not crazy to think that the Cheetah can be the first WR ever to have 2,000 yards in a season.
He's failed to hit 1,000 yards in just two of his eight career seasons, and across a full 17-game season, Hill has averaged 1,390 yards and 10 touchdowns, so his production is just off the charts.
6. Keenan Allen - 10,530
Quietly a six-time Pro Bowler, Keenan Allen hit the 10,000-yard mark in 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers, but the veteran WR is now on the Chicago Bears. He's 32 years old and has been one of the best route runners the NFL has had since the turn of the century.
In his 11-year career, Allen has six 1,000-yard seasons, and he actually had his highest yards per game total in 2023, so he's not shown any signs of slowing down.
5. Davante Adams - 10,781
Davante Adams has been one of the best wide receivers of this century and eclipsed the 10,000 yard mark in 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Perhaps most impressive about Adams' career is his 95 career receiving touchdowns, as he's got six double-digit touchdown seasons.
Across his 10-year career between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, he's averaged 5.8 receptions per game and 71.9 yards per game.
4. Travis Kelce - 11,328
Arguably the best tight end of all-time, Travis Kelce had less than 1,000 yards in a season for the first time since 2015. Kelce's production from the TE spot his historic, as he's added 907 receptions and 74 touchdowns as well. He's not outrageous to suggest that Kelce could hit 1,000 receptions in the 2024 NFL Season.
Travis Kelce turns 35 years old, so Father Time will catch up to him at some point.
3. Mike Evans - 11,680
Mike Evans has played in the NFL for 10 years, and he's got at least 1,000 yards in every single one of those seasons, which is an NFL record. Make no mistake, the five-time Pro Bowler is a future Hall of Famer. Not only has he added 11,680 yards through 10 years, but he's also got 94 receiving touchdowns, and led the NFL in this category in 2023.
Mike Evans has shown no signs of slowing down.
2. DeAndre Hopkins - 12,355
Someone who continued to produce in 2023, DeAndre Hopkins actually caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven scores. He's now 32 years old and has one more year left on his current deal with the Tennessee Titans. Hopkins has seven 1,000-yard seasons in 11 years in the NFL.
He's produced at an insanely high level and could get a larger share in 2023 if Will Levis could take the next step.
1. Julio Jones - 13,703
Future Hall of Famer Julio Jones leads the NFL among active players with 13.703 yards. Jones has not hit 500 yards in season since 2020, so it's clear that his days in the NFL are about done. He managed to sign on with the Eagles in 2023 and suited up for 11 games, where he caught 11 passes for 74 yards.
Jones is now 35 years old and could still remain active in the NFL to see if a playoff contender would come calling, but at this point, the stud wide receiver's playing days are about over. He's got seven Pro Bowls and two All-Pro awards as well, so he's a pretty sure-thing to make the HOF one day.