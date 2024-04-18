How many draft picks do the Dallas Cowboys have in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Let's look at how many draft picks the Dallas Cowboys have in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Dallas Cowboys need to ace the 2024 NFL Draft. How many draft picks in total do they have? It's safe to say that the Dallas Cowboys have had quite an underwhelming offseason thus far, and their most notable move is signing ILB Eric Kendricks.
Their most notable subtraction is losing future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith to the New York Jets. Smith is older but still played at a top-five level in 2023, and how Dallas has a gaping hole at left tackle unless they want Tyler Smith at that spot.
Anyway, Dallas is likely all-in on the 2024 NFL Draft on this point and could explore the free agency market after the draft is over. How many draft picks do they have?
Pro Football Network put together a handy list of the Dallas Cowboys draft picks in 2024:
- Round 1, Pick 24
- Round 2, Pick 56
- Round 3, Pick 87
- Round 5, Pick 174 (compensatory)
- Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 233 (from LV)
- Round 7, Pick 244
PFN notes that the two compensatory selections come from the free agency departures of former Cowboys Connor McGovern and Dalton Schultz, and the pick from Las Vegas comes from the Johnathan Hankins trade.
So, in total, at this moment, Dallas has seven selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, with three in the top 100. Their top three picks are unaltered an originally theirs. Well, what direction should Dallas go with their top picks? To me, at need for an offensive tackle is apparent, and getting a viable WR2 to play alongside CeeDee Lamb makes a ton of sense.
Their backfield is uninspiring, so I could see them using their third-round pick on a running back as well. Overall, after Dallas' underwhelming offseason, they need to knock the 2024 NFL Draft out of the park.