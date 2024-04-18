How many draft picks do the New England Patriots have in the 2024 NFL Draft?
It's safe to say that the New England Patriots need to rebuild their offense.
The New England Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick this offseason and are clearly entering a new era. They can kickstart that with a strong 2024 NFL Draft. The Pats simply have no choice but to fall in love with a QB this year, as not only will they be able to draft a top QB prospect, but the 2025 QB class, at this moment, does not look good.
Yes, their roster needs quite a bit more, but the QB is the most important piece. New England also needs some long-term stability along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Their talent on defense is adequate, and that unit should not be a liability entering the 2024 season. With a likely focus on offense, the Pats can use their highest draft picks to rebuild that unit.
How many draft picks do they have in the 2024 NFL Draft?
How many draft picks do the New England Patriots have in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Pro Football Network outlines the New England Patriots draft picks for the NFL Draft in one week:
- Round 1, Pick 3
- Round 2, Pick 34
- Round 3, Pick 68
- Round 4, Pick 103
- Round 5, Pick 137
- Round 6, Pick 180
- Round 6, Pick 193 (from JAX)
- Round 7, Pick 231 (from CHI)
It's a pretty standard and neatly unaltered collection of draft picks for the Pats, who acquired the picks from the Jaguars and Bears in trading Mac Jones and N'Keal Harry. Both players have not panned out in the NFL, but Jones could perhaps get another starting shot down the road.
The Patriots have their own draft picks through the first six rounds, and do have three picks in the top 75. With as many roster holes as this team needs to fill, I do believe that a trade back from the 34th pick could yield the Patriots a nice return. With the third pick, the Pats should look to select a QB, and it'll either be Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, in my opinion.
New England needs to also target a WR and OT early on, while also adding some players at tight end and trying to get a bit younger on defense as well. To me, the 2024 season is going to be another lean year for New England, and them again picking inside the top five in the 2025 NFL Draft would not be a shock.