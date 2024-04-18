How many draft picks do the Washington Commanders have in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Washington Commanders have a good bit of draft capital.
The Washington Commanders roster is thoroughly weak, but they can certainly change that with a strong 2024 NFL Draft. You almost have to wonder what the Commanders plan was this offseason. Signing washed-up veterans like Austin Ekeler, Zach Ertz, and Bobby Wagner would have been great back in 2017.
The team seemingly invested notable resources into every unit but their offensive line, which is projected to start Cornelius Lucas and Andrew Wylie at the tackle spots. However, they can truly change their roster for the better in the 2024 NFL Draft. During last year's trade deadline, they shipped off both Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
They are also slated to take a QB with the second overall pick and could invest further on offense at the tackle and iOL spots as well. How many picks do the Commanders have in the 2
Thanks to Pro Football Network, we know exactly how many picks they have:
- Round 1, Pick 2
- Round 2, Pick 36
- Round 2, Pick 40 (from CHI)
- Round 3, Pick 67
- Round 3, Pick 78 (from SEA)
- Round 3, Pick 100 (from SF)*
- Round 5, Pick 139
- Round 5, Pick 152 (from SEA)
- Round 7, Pick 222
The two picks you see originally belonging to the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers were the draft picks they got back for Sweat and Young. With a whopping six picks in the top 100, it'd actually be hard for Washington to mess this up. At the second overall spot, the tea leaves seem to indicate the team will be selecting LSU QB Jayden Daniels.
After that, though, it's anyone's guess. I would confidently expect them to target a left tackle early on and perhaps try to replace Sweat and Young along the defensive line. It's clear that Washington has entered a rebuilding phase by bringing in new GM Adam Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn.
Can those two get the franchise back on track?