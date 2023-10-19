Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson is now out for the year
QB Anthony Richardson is out for the 2023 NFL season with a shoulder injury.
Anthony Richardson's rookie season is over after the Indianapolis Colts revealed he will be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. I think for the sake of his long-term future, this is the right decision. If Richardson develops into a viable NFL starter, this is someone who can play 10+ years in the NFL.
Richardson was the fourth-overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft and earned the QB1 role in Indy.
During his brief rookie season, Richardson started in four games, and the Colts went 2-2 in those games. He completed just under 60% of his passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and earned a passer rating of 87.3. He also rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns, so Richardson was responsible for seven total touchdowns across four games.
Not too shabby for the raw rookie. Well, he already took one too many hits and is now out for the year, and as crazy as it may seem, this Colts team looks like they can compete for a playoff spot in the AFC in 2023. They're 3-3 and only one game out of the AFC South division lead.
Anthony Richardson looks to bring stability to the QB spot that has been a sore spot for the Indianapolis Colts ever since the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck. Luck retired after the 2018 NFL Season, and injuries were a huge part of his decision to step away from the game.
The Colts better ensure that the same thing does not happen to Richardson, whose ceiling is incredibly high. This also falls on HC Shane Steichen, who is tasked with developing the QB. Steichen needs to ensure that he emphasizes the "protect yourself" idea to Richardson. He's got an insane ability with his legs, and you can't really dispute that.
True dual-threat QBs are truly something special in the NFL, and it's wise for those QBs to not get carried away with their legs, as they are put in harm's way more than just being a pocket passer. I personally hope that Anthony Richardson is able to develop into a proper dual-threat QB. The league is more fun with these types of passers.
Best of luck on the recovery process for Anthony Richardson!