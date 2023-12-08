It's undeniable, the San Francisco 49ers are the undisputed kings of the NFL
Where does this team have a weakness?
It's truly hard to imagine the San Francisco 49ers not representing the NFC in this year's Super Bowl. They are the best team in the NFL by far. I think there was some question about who the best team was before Week 13 began, but the 49ers blowing the doors off the Philadelphia Eagles proved to me that San Fran is the top dog in the NFL.
And as weird as it is, even though the AFC is clearly the better conference overall, the NFC seems to house the best teams in the NFL. Right now, the NFC has four teams with 10 or nine wins. The Eagles are 10-2, and all of the 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions are 9-3. In the AFC, the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens stand atop at 9-3.
Behind them are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, who are each 8-4. I think the best team in the AFC would be the Ravens, but I could see people who argue for the Dolphins, as Miami's defense is really beginning to catch on. But ask yourself seriously; would you take any AFC team over the San Francisco 49ers right now?
I think the answer is no. San Fran features the 3rd-ranked scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 29.3 points per game. Defensively, they have the 2nd-ranked scoring unit in the NFL, allowing just 15.8 points per game. Their +163-point differential is second only to the Dallas Cowboys, who have outscored their opponents by 168 points.
I do think point differential is a great indicator of how good a team is, but the Cowboys tend to lose against their stronger opponents. The 49ers tend to beat up on their tough opponents. San Fran has gotten the best of the Steelers, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Eagles this year, four formidable opponents. They've also won eight of their nine games this year by 13 points or more, which is absolutely bonkers.
Offensively, they have the most talented unit in the NFL, and QB Brock Purdy leads the NFL in a plethora of QB categories. Defensively, they've got six players with at least two sacks, and four players with at least two interceptions. Man, it's just hard to find a weakness with this team, and I think they are much, much better than their record indicates. To me, this is the best team in the NFL by a good bit.