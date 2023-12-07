Philadelphia Eagles could go one-and-done in the playoffs
Could the Philadelphia Eagles go one-and-done in the playoffs this season?
The Philadelphia Eagles are a shaky 10-2 team and do not feel nearly as good as their record. I think this team could end up going one-and-done in the NFL playoffs this year.
This team is not a 10-2 team, and they could even be a one-and-done team. Currently, the Eagles have the best record in football. They're the only team to have won 10 games at this point, but a whopping three other teams in the NFC are approaching. The Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions are all 9-3 and have a shot at earning the #1 seed in the NFC.
I think even if the Eagles do get the #1 seed, they could find themselves being one-and-done in the playoffs. Currently, the Eagles schedule is on the easier side to end the season. In order, they have to face the Cowboys, Seahawks, Giants, Cardinals, and Giants. They lost in Week 13 to the San Francisco 49ers, and got blown out while do so.
Of their 10 wins this year, seven of them have been within one score. Their highest margin of victory this year is just 14 points, and their point differential is at just 41 points. The Eagles are barely winning games, and they've got some serious questions on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Jalen Hurts has been just OK as a passer this year. He's got 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. The passing game doesn't feel quite as efficient as it was last year.
Defensively, this unit is simply not good. In fact, the Eagles' defense have allowed opposing teams to throw for 27 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Only the Washington Commanders have allowed more passing touchdowns than the Eagles this year. I think the big thing to note here with the Eagles is that yes, they have won a ton of close games, but they feel like a glass cannon.
The 2023 Eagles feel a lot like the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings, if I'm not mistaken, went 11-0 in their one-score games that year and lost at home in their first playoff game. I think the Eagles could be another team that does this. Don't be surprised if this team ends up being one-and-done in the NFL playoffs.