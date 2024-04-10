Quarterback Power Rankings ahead of 2024 NFL Draft: Purdy makes the cut
Who are the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL?
The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, as some teams will make a huge push to draft a QB, who they hope to turn into a franchise passer. Well, who are the 10 best QBs in the NFL ahead of the draft? Oh boy, there might not be a more passionate topic to debate than where QBs rank among their peers in the NFL.
This year, there appears to be quite the QB class coming into the league, and it's led by Caleb Williams from USC. Other rookie quarterbacks who could start Week 1 of the 2024 season include Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. Perhaps at some point early in their careers, they'll skyrocket up into the NFL quarterback power rankings.
Right now, though, who are the 10 best passers in football?
Quarterback Power Rankings ahead of 2024 NFL Draft: Purdy makes the cut
10. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Both things can be true; Brock Purdy is very good and the offensive scheme in San Francisco is also very good. They don't have to be mutually exclusive. Purdy being drafted with the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and not having an elite athletic or physical profile has also been a knock on him ny some.
However, in his first two seasons in the NFL, he's credited with a 17-4 record in the regular season, a 4-2 record in the postseason, and has 50 touchdown passes in 31 career games. He's among the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Don't overthink this.
9. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Why are we pretending that Justin Herbert should be higher? He's been fine as a regular season QB, but he's not put up this crazy numbers year to year. Herbert is obviously an above-average franchise quarterback, but rankings that put him in the top five are a bit overkill.
8. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is a sensational QB who had a wicked-hot end to the 2023 season. It's clear that the old-timer still some juice left in the arm, and the league will be worse when he finally decides to retire. The bigger question here is whether or not he makes the Hall of Fame?
7. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
I can already sense the Bills fans ready to come at me on Twitter (again) or crafting a fiery email my way. The truth is that Josh Allen is a supremely talented QB but is also a supremely boneheaded QB at times. Allen's turnover problem has gotten worse over the last couple of seasons, and he was a big part of some of the Buffalo Bills' losses in 2023. I'd be surprised if they ever won a Super Bowl with Allen under center.
6. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff's career revival with the Detroit Lions is astounding. Goff let his team to the NFC Championship Game in 2023, and the Lions did enough this offseason to make the Super Bowl in 2024.