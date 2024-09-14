Jets 2025 mock draft: Could they look to bring in Aaron Rodgers' replacement?
The New York Jets did not look all that good in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, so this 2025 NFL mock draft could bring in a new face at QB. Aaron Rodgers is coming off of a torn Achilles and did not look all that great in their Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Rodgers is turning 41 years old at the end of the regular season, so the team may already be looking at trying to bring in his replacement. If GM Joe Douglas wants to keep his job, he has to put a more substantive QB plan in place for 2025 and beyond.
And oddly enough, Rodgers hardly threw the ball to the right side of the field in Week 1, which is interesting. In this Jets mock draft, can they bring in a QB to replace Aaron Rodgers at some point?
We used PFN's Mock Draft Simulator for this.
24th Overall Pick - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Imagine this marriage. The New York Jets come away with Shedeur Sanders in the first round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. I have a feeling that his father, Deion Sanders, would love for his son to head to a big-market place like New York.
Say what you want about Sanders and Colorado - the young gun-slinger is a legitimate first-round QB prospect, so it's not like this is some crazy selection here. It's not clear at the moment if Rodgers would even return in 2025. I bet he will, but the Jets do need to bring in a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.
56th Overall Pick - Will Sheppard, WR, Colorado
How about Shedeur Sanders' teammate? Will Sheppard is 6'3" and is a transfer from Vanderbilt. The Jets could extend Garrett Wilson at the end of th 2024 NFL Season, and they did take WR Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft. Potentially creating a young three-headed monster at wide receiver for the future.
The Jets did sign veteran WR Mike Williams, but that is clearly just a short-term fix.