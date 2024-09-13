NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every first-place team through Week 1 in 2024
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins kick us off in Week 2, but before that, let's power rank all the first-place teams across the NFL. With more football beginning shortly, we'll dive into yet another power rankings.
Even though many teams in the same divisions have the same records, NFL tiebreakers and whatnot do give us division leaders, even through Week 1. As Week 2 begins with Buffalo and Miami, let's roll out some power rankings for every first-place team in the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every first-place team through Week 1 in 2024
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
Let's not get ahead of ourselves here; the Pittsburgh Steelers again feel like an average football tea, and Week 1 kind of affimed this belief. Justin Fields got the start, did not throw the ball in the middle of the field, and did not lead a touchdown drive.
They had to kick six field goals, three from 50+ yards in order to beat the Atlanta Falcons. Fields seems poised to again get the start in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, and this one could bring their first loss of the season. To me, the Steelers are clearly the least-talented team in the AFC North, but Mike Tomlin may again drag this team to another winning season.
7. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings will have to wait until 2025, at least, to see what JJ McCarthy is made of, but the Sam Darnold show got off to a great start against the New York Giants. The Vikings can probably win seven, maybe eight games if Darnold ends up being their full-time starter in 2024.
It's clear that the coaching staff is in a good spot, as they have won with backup-caliber QBs before. The Vikings figure to try and breakout with McCarthy in 2025 and beyond.
6. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints blew out the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and were just crushing on both sides of the ball. However, I am not sure this Saints team will even finish with a winning record in 2024. They aren't a very talented team and will once again suffer a bit with Derek Carr playing QB.
They had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2023, managed just nine wins, and could not make the postseason. This is not a very good team.
5. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers do not have a ton of talent on this team as of now. It's year one of the Jim Harbaugh era, and it got off to a good start with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. I don't like this team to win double-digit games or anything, and playoffs may have to wait until 2025. However, the Chargers are a well-coached team and should not be a total embarrassment.
Can this new coaching regime finally make the most of having Justin Herbert under center?
4. Philadelphia Eagles
I am not super high on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. The QB is what will hold them back, but they did notch a nice win in Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers. With a new offensive and defensive coordinator, both sides of the ball may be shaky in the beginning parts of the 2024 season.
However, this team is among the most talented in the NFL, and that is thanks to Howie Roseman, the most aggressive GM in the league. I would expect Philly to probably finish with nine or 10 wins, but this team isn't equipped well enough to make another Super Bowl run.
3. Miami Dolphins
The high-flying Miami Dolphins are about the embark on their Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills. Can Dolphins finally get the best of Buffalo? I've predicted that Miami is going to win the AFC East here, and they can prove me right tonight with a commanding win.
The Dolphins added a good bit this offseason while the Bills had to subtract some to get their cap situation in a better spot. Can Miami get a huge, commanding win in Week 2 and improve to 2-0 on the season?
2. Houston Texans
My Super Bowl pick this year, the Houston Texans notched a very key win in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. CJ Stroud and the Texans will host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in Week 2, and I believe this game has all the makings of being a massive blowout.
Not only will the Texans win the Super Bowl this year, but Stroud is going to win the NFL MVP, and I'll take it a step further and predict that Danielle Hunter wins the Defensive Player of the Year award as well. I know, call be a homer.
1. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers may be just fine in 2024. They picked-apart the New York Jets in Week 1 and may have had the most impressive win on both sides of the ball of any team. Brock Purdy is still very good, and the defense is still bruising. Honestly, this team's floor is the NFC Championship Game, but with two Super Bowl losses, head coach Kyle Shanahan has to be sick to his stomach.