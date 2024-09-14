Jets 2025 mock draft: Could they look to bring in Aaron Rodgers' replacement?
88th Overall Pick - Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
The New York Jets continue adding play-makers in this NFL mock draft, and they'll take the 6'6" Bryson Nesbit at pick 88. Aaron Rodgers potentially returning in 2025 could increase if the Jets keep loading up with play-makers. Nesbit is a legitmate receiving threat at the position and could end up replacing Tyler Conklin, who is a lower-ceiling veteran player.
And oddly enough, even though tight end does not seem like the most valuable position, some of the remaining teams in the NFL in recent years have all had top-tier tight ends. It's a nice plus to have on the roster;.
94th Overall Pick - Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
The Jets could also use a boost on the backend of their defense, especially at safety. They'll take Jonas Sanker with pick 94. He's a senior and has spent his entire collegiate career with Virginia. Sanker has 13 passes defended and 193 total tackles, so he's someone who is constantly near the football.
Currently, the New York Jets list Chuck Clark and Tony Adams as their starting safeties. Clark is a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season. Adams became a full-time starter in the 2023 NFL Season and racked up 82 total tackles, three interceptions, and five passes defended. Sanker can come in and slide next to Adams to form a nice safety duo for the future.
121st Overall Pick - Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
Domani Jackson is a defensive back from Alabama, so his chances in the NFL seem to be pretty good. Jackson began his collegiate career at USC and is a 2024 transfer to the Crimson Tide. The Jets have cornerback DJ Reed on an expiring contract, and they're going to back up the money truck for Sauce Gardner, so it's no surprise that they will try and get a bit cheaper in the secondary.
Back to back picks in the secondary should set the Jets up nicely for the future.