Jets 2025 mock draft: Could they look to bring in Aaron Rodgers' replacement?
152nd Overall Pick - Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State
Currently, the New York Jets starting interior offensive line is John Simpson, Joe Tippmann, and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Oddly enough, I could see the Jets perhaps moving Vera-Tucker to right tackle, as their current RT, Morgan Moses, is old and on an expiring contract. In this scenario, the Jets can fill a crucial tackle spot and maybe insert Joshua Gray into Vera-Tucker's old guard spot.
I don't know, this is just a thought, but AVT, in my opinion, is a good tackle, the way I see it is a "good" tackle is more valuable to an offensive line than a "very good" guard. Squeezing the most valuable out of players is what good NFL franchises do, so in this NFL mock draft, Vera-Tucker gets moved toright tackle and the Jets draft an interior player at pick 152.
183rd Overall Pick - Joey Slackman, DT, Florida
At pick 183, the New York Jets take Joey Slackman from Florida. The Jets defenive line is in an interesting spot if you ask me. They let Bryce Huff walk in free agency and traded John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos. And after trading for Haason Reddick, they haven't seen him.
The Jets cleared some cap space in order to get Reddick, and the talented pass-rusher may not even play in a game for the team, so the DL becomes a huge issue going forward if the Jets don't get any sort of play from Reddick. They'll take Joey Slackman at pick 183 in this NFL mock draft.
191st Overall Pick - Izavion Miller, OT, Auburn
With their final pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the New York Jets take Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle from Auburn. In today's NFL, no matter how much offense is prioritized, games are still won and lost in the trenches, so the Jets continue to invest in the OL with the pick of Miller.
Could this mock draft be enough to get the Jets back into the playoffs, perhaps? To me, this mock not only helps the Jets win now, but it also gives them some building blocks for the future.