Jets QB Aaron Rodgers health could impact entire AFC in 2024 NFL Season
New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers missed just about all of the 2023 NFL Season, and his health in 2024 could truly impact the entire AFC. It's not an exaggeration to suggest that if Rodgers is healthy and plays as well as he can, the Jets could be Super Bowl contenders. It's also not crazy to suggest that his Achilles injury ends up shutting the door on his career.
It's a huge spectrum of things that can happen. Rodgers tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into the 2023 regular season, ending the New York Jets season before it even began. It was a shocking and tragic ending to what could have been a huge year for New York, as their defense is stout, and if Rodgers had been able to play like his old self, the Jets would have been quite the team to deal with.
Well, while older QBs have come back from injuries quite well, you have to wonder if this one is too great for Aaron Rodgers to return to form from. I mean, he's a 40-year-old man who tore his Achilles. That's just about the most brutal injury an older player can sustain. You also have to consider the rest of Rodgers.
Father Time catches up to every player, and with Rodgers now being 40, could Father Time be knocking on his doorstep? It's truly hard to predict just how good he'll be. In 2020 and 2021, he won the NFL MVP award. However, in 2022, he was actually quite inefficient and it was the worst year of his starting career.
In 2023, he didn't get to show the world he's still got something left. Perhaps something closer to his 2022 production is what we could expect. In that year, he threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His 91.1 passer rating was shockingly low. If he'd recreate this output in 2024 with the Jets, do they win enough games?
If Rodgers returns to his MVP form, the Jets can be Super Bowl contenders, right? Man, Aaron Rodgers and his health are going to have a massive impact on the entirety of the AFC in 2024.