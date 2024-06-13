Jim Harbaugh makes nonsensical statement about QB Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting the full Jim Harbaugh experience. Well, he recently made quite the odd statement about his QB, Justin Herbert. Justin Herbert might be the greatest "what if" quarterback of all time, but now there are truly no more excuses.
Jim Harbaugh brings in a legitimately successful NFL head coaching career and is finally a competent head coach, something the Chargers have not had during the Justin Herbert era, but it's not like Herbert has been held back a ton.
He's got good regular season statistics, but entered the league in 2020 and played at a B+ level. Years later, he's the same QB. I don't know, man, I just don't see how Herbert can be viewed as one of the best QBs in the NFL through four disappointing years.
Well, Jim Harbaugh thinks quite highly of his QB.
""The conditioning test was another eye-opener. Just when you think he can't go another rung on the ladder of my esteem, anyway, he finds another one," Harbaugh said Tuesday, via team transcript. "He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean, crushed it, like out in front with people trying to keep up with him. To the point, the athleticism and strength, really, he could play tight end here. He could play edge rusher here."- Jim Harbaugh
"He's been incredible," Harbaugh said. "I think it's probably the reaction that everybody has. From my standpoint, I knew he was really good, but you're right up next to him watching where you can feel the way the ball comes out of his hand. When it comes out, it's going a lot faster than you think, than it looks on tape. He's bigger, taller than you'd think watching TV. Every kind of sense -- smart. It's incredible the way he picks things up and masters things. Every detail, every small detail.""
This is getting annoying, honestly. Justin Herbert this, Justin Herbert that. Why not Justin Herbert actually prove to the NFL world that he's a top QB? Who cares if he's 6'6" and 235lbs? His intimidating athletic profile doesn't mean squat if the Chargers keep churning out below-average seasons with Herbert as the starting QB.
The Chargers and Jim Harbaugh should worry more about the roster they currently have instead of how in awe they are of Justin Herbert.