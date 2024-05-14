Josh Allen can prove he's finally an elite QB in the 2024 NFL Season
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has been with the team since 2018 and has had an up and down career. Can he finally prove he's an elite passer in 2024? Will this be the year? In an offseason of huge transition, the Bills might be in for a down year. They've had to part with a slew of veteran players, and two of them of note include Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans, and Gabe Davis, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
Defensive, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are no longer in the picture, and neither is Tre White, their former stud CB. Overall, the Bills entered the offseason in a bit of a cap crunch, so they've had to part with some players to get their finances in a better spot. Their highest paid player is Josh Allen, who threw a whopping 18 interceptions in 2023.
Including his 18 interceptions were another seven fumbles. To say Allen is turnover prone is an understatement. In 94 career regular season games, Josh Allen has thrown 78 interceptions and has fumbled the ball 59 times. Simply put, the Buffalo Bills won't go where they want until Josh Allen cleans his game up, and 2024 could be the year that he does it.
And when you consider he's down the best weapon he's ever had, Allen can really silence some doubters, like myself. With the Bills entering a bit of a new era in parting with veteran players, the pressure falls more on the shoulders of Allen. But is that a good thing? With all the turnovers that Allen has been responsible for, will that rate increase if he's asked to do more?
Josh Allen tends to play hero ball a bit too much, and it's led him to make some pretty horrid decisions throughout the years. At some point, if the Buffalo Bills do want to make a Super Bowl push, their highly-paid and highly-thought-of QB needs to prove his worth. He's not elite yet, but he's got a perfect opportunity to prove that he is.