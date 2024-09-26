Josh Allen has surpassed everyone as the best QB in the NFL in 2024
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have won at least 10 games in each of the last five seasons, and with a 3-0 start here in 2024, they are well on their way to another big year in Buffalo. But unlike all of the other ones, it doesn't appear as though this Buffalo team is poised to finish the year disappointed with the way they are playing early on.
Not only are the Bills playing extremely well as a team, but Josh Allen has been the best quarterback in the league through three weeks and is thoroughly dismantling every defense he's faced thus far.
Allen has thrown seven touchdowns already this season, and unlike previous years, he's got zero interceptions. He's completing 75 percent of his passes with a touchdown percentage of 9.7 through the first three weeks of the year. In other words -- Josh Allen is proving himself to be better than every other quarterback in the league right now, and it's not particularly close.
Has Josh Allen officially pulled ahead of Patrick Mahomes?
Both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are great quarterbacks in their own unique ways. Patrick Mahomes has the clutch gene and while he may not be the 50-touchdown type of guy he was back in 2018, he's MVP-caliber in different ways. Being one of the best QBs in the league is not just about posting great numbers, but truly elevating your team, executing at a high level, limiting mistakes, and giving your team the best chance to win when it matters most.
Allen has given the Bills top-tier quarterback play for the majority of his NFL career at this point, but the way he's playing in 2024 is a different brand of football than we've seen from him.
On top of his seven passing touchdowns, Allen has another pair of rushing touchdowns already this season and has always been dynamic with his legs.
The best way I can describe what we're seeing so far this season from Josh Allen is that it looks like he's graduated to a new level as a player. It looks like the game has slowed down for him even more. And he's doing this with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis both moving on this season. He's doing this despite a ton of questions over the course of the offseason that the Bills' roster turnover would be too much for him to take on.
Allen is a star, and we've known this for quite some time, but if he keeps up this level of play, I don't see any reason why the Bills can't win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.