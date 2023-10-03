Judging the biggest overreactions from NFL Week 4
It was a rough weekend for fans who watched their favorite team come up short. Divisional match-ups filled the NFL Week 4 schedule. The competition was at a season-high, and it encouraged players to bring their best. Results from the busy weekend circulated media headlines on Monday. Analyst voiced their concerns. The sports community echoed. It's important to funnel the overreactions from the truth as we move forward.
Here are a few overreactions from a busy Week 4.
NFL Week 4 Overreaction #3: "Mike Tomlin Should be in Coaches Hot Seat"
The Pittsburgh Steelers did not look like themselves on Sunday. They got abused by DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans. C.J. Stroud joined Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott by being one of the few quarterbacks to throw for 300 yards against the Steelers as a rookie. It was painful to watch.
The petition for Matt Canada's dismissal began last season and has grown significantly. A loss to one of the youngest franchises in the league pushed Head Coach Mike Tomlin into the new line of fire.
Witnessing the Steelers fall to the Texans upset fans, but let's not get out of hand. Mike Tomlin continues to prove he's a great leader, and the Yinz are fortunate to have a successful coach. He's led the Steelers to 15 consecutive winning seasons. Videos of former Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw bashing Tomlin surfaced on social media Monday morning. He echoed sediments made by pieces of a worried fanbase but still can not erase years of success.
If anyone deserves to be on the Hot Seat, it should be offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His offense ranks 32nd in offensive rating (51.8). The Steelers are averaging 18.0 points per game during his tenure. That is not enough to win consistently.