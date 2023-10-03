Judging the biggest overreactions from NFL Week 4
NFL Week 4 Overreaction #1: "Zach Wilson will never be a winning QB"
Aaron Rodgers's Achilles injury broke the hearts of New York Jets fans. His season came to a halt in the first week of the season. Luckily, the Jets had Zach Wilson on the roster to defeat the Buffalo Bills. Robert Saleh's odds of becoming a Super Bowl-winning coach dropped significantly after Week 1. The Jets ate three consecutive losses - leaving fans to question leadership under center again.
An impressive effort against the reigning Super Bowl champions kept New York in the game until late. Zach Wilson performed well under the Monday Night lights, but it was not enough to pull off an upset. He showed progression when it mattered and almost pulled off a comeback victory. Minor mistakes hurt the third-year veteran. He lost a fumble that helped Kansas City secure victory. At the end of the night, Wilson earned his highest offensive grade of the season (72.2). He wants to improve and shows signs of maturity.
A thrilling slate of Week 4 match-ups gave us a piece of a potential playoff picture. We've seen franchises battle until the final whistle. Others gave up before the game began. We will know the truth about the 2023 season in due time. It just has to take the course.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com.