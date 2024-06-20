Justin Fields disrespect has officially reached new heights in Madden 25 trailer
There have been a lot of things said about Justin Fields since he came into the NFL as a first-round pick back in 2021. Heck, even in the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft, there were a lot of things that were said about Fields as people will always try to tear guys down before they even get a chance to play. Things didn't go as everyone had hoped with Fields in Chicago, and both fans and pundits alike have made that very well-known.
Fields was traded in the 2024 offseason to the Pittsburgh Steelers where it seems like he's currently capped as being Russell Wilson's backup. There have been rumors floated around throughout the course of the offseason that Fields' athletic traits could be used in some way by the Steelers, including a hysterical idea bout him returning kickoffs.
This was a rumor that was hopefully never meant to be taken seriously. Although Fields would probably do whatever it takes to help the team win, the Steelers have added return specialists to the roster like Cordarrelle Patterson, Quez Watkins, and Calvin Austin III deliberately. The idea of Fields actually returning kicks is a silly one.
Not silly enough, however, for the creators of Madden 25 to include Fields returning a kickoff as the literal first scene of their big trailer for the upcoming video game release.
This is taking the disrespect of an individual player way too far.
The creators of the Madden 25 video game did something kind of funny by having Christian McCaffrey running away from a bunch of Raiders players on the cover art. That's all good in the scope of fandom and spirit of competition. But having Fields return a kickoff in the first scene of the game's trailer is over the top disrespect.
Frankly, it's hard to believe it was actually approved.
Fans responding to the trailer on Twitter/X are expressing their outrage as well. Justin Fields is a young player trying to make his way in the league and bounce back after a tough start to his career. There are few players who would have excelled in the environment Fields was placed in, and he showed some nice things in spite of that.
The reality is that Fields is a reclamation project for the Steelers. He's not being pitched as Pittsburgh's next franchise QB. But to paint him in this light is wild.