Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers can get some early revenge in 2024
During the 2024 NFL Season, Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play his old team where he called home for two years, the Denver Broncos. The Broncos and Steelers playing in Denver could end up being one of the best games of the season. The two teams are slated to meet in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season. Andrew Fillipponi, a Pittsburgh-area radio host, revealed that the Broncos and Steelers will meet early in the 2024 NFL Season.
Back in 2022, the Denver Broncos sent multiple first and second-round picks, along with players, to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Russell Wilson. The deal was a historic one, but by the end of the 2022 NFL Season, many were asking what went wrong, as Wilson and the Broncos were one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Broncos fired former head coach Nathaniel Hackett during his first season.
And then in a bold move, traded more draft capital for Sean Payton, formerly of the New Orleans Saints. Payton worked with Wilson for just one season, and while Wilson was much better statistically in 2023 than he was in 2022, he was still largely inefficient, which spelled the end of his time with the Denver Broncos.
In fact, the Broncos are paying Wilson nearly $40 million in 2024 to not play for the team, which is a huge indictment on where Wilson is as a QB at this point in his career. Considering the Pittsburgh Steelers had bottom-three QB play in 2023, them signing Wilson made sense.
Surely, Wilson isn't one of the three-worst QBs in the NFL, right? If not, the Steelers found a temporary upgrade. If he is, though, they could turn to Justin Fields, who the Steelers sent a late-round pick for to acquire from the Chicago Bears. But back to the main point here.
Russell Wilson can get revenge on the Denver Broncos, and it could come in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season.