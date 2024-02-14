Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft: Trying to three-peat for the first time ever
The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row. Can they be the first NFL team to three-peat?
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the third time in five seasons, and for the second time in a row. Can they three-peat in 2024? The Chiefs can become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row if they can make it happen next season. And frankly, this Chiefs team was the worst in the Patrick Mahomes era, and yet, here we are.
The Chiefs have a clear need at offensive tackle and wide receiver. Other needs are getting someone younger at tight end, as Travis Kelce is likely retiring sometime in the near future. The Chiefs also have some free agents along the defensive line, so that could be a need they address in 2024 as well.
Equipped with respectable cap space and draft capital, the Kansas City Chiefs can most definitely three-peat in 2024.
32nd Overall Pick - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
I do think the Chiefs are eyeing a wide receiver high in the 2024 NFL Draft. With this class being very deep at the position, the Chiefs can nab a WR1 even with the 32nd overall pick. They elect to draft Troy Franklin from Oregon, a WR who can play both in the slot and outside. His slim frame might be a bit concerning, but Franklin has all the makings of a WR1 at the next level.