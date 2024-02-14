Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft: Trying to three-peat for the first time ever
The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row. Can they be the first NFL team to three-peat?
64th Overall Pick - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The Kansas City Chiefs double-down on offense with Ja'Tavion Sanders, the eventual successor to Travis Kelce. Sanders is a bit undersized at roughly 6'4" and 240 lbs, but he's a very good receiving threat who amassed 682 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 for the Longhorns. He doesn't provide a ton in terms of blocking, and honestly, you could view Sanders as a big wide receiver.
Sanders might be the perfect fit for the offense and gives Patrick Mahomes yet another target to use.
95th Overall Pick - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
When you're picking this late in the NFL Draft, the prospects don't typically develop into impact starters. However, there are always some diamonds in the rough. Kiran Amegadjie definitely needs a bit of work with his hand placement, but he's got some things that you can't teach like power and athleticism. Getting some stability at tackle is a huge need for the Chiefs, as neither Donovan Smith nor Jawaan Taylor are very good.
132nd Overall Pick - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
The Kansas City Chiefs could lose both Chris Jones and Mike Danna to free agency this year. They'd be smart to add young bodies to the defensive line, so they select DeWayne Carter with the 132nd overall pick. Carter had 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2022, so he can get in the backfield.