Latest Chicago Bears mock draft has them trading No. 1 overall pick
Should the Chicago Bears trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
34th Overall Pick - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The Chicago Bears have really invested a ton along their defensive front in recent seasons under GM Ryan Poles, and in the NFL, losing the line of scrimmage is a death sentence. Well, Poles continues to prioritize the DL with Tyleik Williams out of Ohio State.
68th Overall Pick - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
Justin Fields will have DJ Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr to throw to in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and he'll get better protection along the offensive interior with Zach Frazier, a very good center prospect out of West Virginia. Protecting the QB is also something that Poles needs to prioritize in 2024.
76th Overall Pick - Rod Moore, S, Michigan
The Bears could also benefit by addressing their secondary in the offseason. Extending their stud cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, should be at the top of their to-do list on defense, and adding more pieces in the defensive backfield is a must as well. Rod Moore could slide in at safety and have an immediate impact.