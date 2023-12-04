Latest NFL Power Rankings see 49ers rise, Eagles fall big time
The latest week of NFL Power Rankings is here!
16. Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
The Atlanta Falcos are not a serious team but are 6-6 and do have the lead in the NFC South. The team doesn’t get consistent quarterback play from Desmond Ridder and should not be much of a three if they get into the playoffs this year.
15. Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
Eh. They’re on their bye week and have lost two games in a row. I do think Josh Dobbs gets replaced in the starting lineup. His poor performance against the Chicago Bears cannot be overlooked, in my opinion. The Vikings still hanging around with backup QBs is pretty impressive nonetheless.
14. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
Well, the Los Angeles Rams are all of a sudden 6-6 and are firmly in the mix in the NFC. Hats off to Sean McVay for the work he’s done with this young roster that still has some wiley ole’ veterans on it. I don’t think the Rams are a threat in the playoffs, but it’s a fun story.
13. Buffalo Bills (6-6)
The Buffalo Bills are on their bye week and probably need to go 4-1 down the stretch to make the playoffs in the crowded AFC. They currently sit 10th in the AFC playoff race, behind the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. The Bills lost to the Broncos and are behind the Texans by one game.