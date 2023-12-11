Latest NFL Power Rankings see Chiefs, Jaguars fall big time
-Defending Super Bowl Champions falling big-time
-Panthers still proving to be awful
-Broncos Country is riding!
24. New York Jets (5-8)
The New York Jets got a nice win against a playoff contender in the Houston Texans, and Zach Wilson was pretty freakin’ good in the dub. The Jets are still what they’ve been all season, and that’s a team with a bad offensive line, below-average wide receivers, and a bad QB. One game where they don’t look awful doesn’t change the big picture.
23. Chicago Bears (5-8)
Very quietly, the Chicago Bears have looked very good over the last few weeks. The defense has played much better lately and the offense is consistently moving the ball. I don’t think this team should pass up on the chance to draft Caleb Williams, but the team is showing a ton of improvement lately, which might be good news for the current players on the roster.
22. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
I guess those who wrote off Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are expecting some mail soon. Smith didn’t play in Week 14, but the Seahawks have seen a ton of regression from their veteran passer and have lost four games in a row, and it feels like their playoff chances are gone.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
Come on, man. This Pittsburgh Steelers team somehow still sits in a playoff spot but are so clearly not a playoff team. They’ve lost three of their last four since beginning the year 6-3. Eventually, not having a legitimate QB does catch up to you.