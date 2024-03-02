Latham looks to workout Sunday at left tackle to show his versatility
JC Latham wants to workout at left tackle to show that he can play either position to justify higher draft stock.
JC Latham came to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine trying to make a name for himself among the best group of offensive linemen to appear at the Combine in years. Latham played right tackle for the 27 games that he started for Alabama over the last three years, He’s itching to show his versatility and lineup at left tackle on Sunday, the final day of workouts for players at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
"“I am waiting to see if I am asked to do anything out of a left tackle stance. Obviously it is a question mark. I am viewed as a right tackle. Usually tackles that are taken extremely high are left tackles. I feel I can break that kind of narrative, but also it would help my ability to play the left side. I have the ability to be dominant regardless.”"- JC Latham, Alabama tackle
The former Crimson Tide lineman played left tackle his senior year in high school at IMG Academy and there was speculation that he would play left tackle at Alabama his senior season. It was not meant to be. He is hoping to get some work in at left tackle on Sunday and at Alabama’s pro day on March 20.. He wants to display his versatility and show that he can play either left tackle or right tackle at the next level.
NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Latham as his 13th best overall player, but three left tackles, with more experience than Latham on the left side are ahead of him. Two more, are just below him. Latham will perform all positional drills that he is asked to do, but will not take part in the overall athletic testing, such as the 40-yard dash, due to a high ankle sprain that he suffered on the final play of the Rose Bowl against Michigan.
Latham views himself as both a left tackle and a right tackle and feels comfortable at either spot on the line.
"“Being physical, being aggressive, willing to attack at any moment - that’s just the mentality that I have. If I am on the left or the right, I am going to be aggressive.”"- JC Latham, Alabama tackle