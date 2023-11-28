Los Angeles Rams are impossibly fun, impossible to figure out
The LA Rams are confusing, but still fun
What are we supposed to make of the Los Angeles Rams this year? The team that won the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season finished with one of the worst records in the league in 2022 (mostly due to injuries) came back healthy in 2023, but they've had a season full of mixed results. The Rams are currently 5-6 this season, and just when you thought they might be on their way to another double-digit loss season, they pull off a blowout 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
And they looked as good as that score indicates.
Running back Kyren Williams racked up over 200 yards from scrimmage with two receiving touchdowns. The Rams dominated on the ground with him and Royce Freeman, and they scored 37 points without major contributions (statistically) from Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua.
This is a completely different Los Angeles Rams team than a couple of years ago, but some of the core pieces remain: Head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The roster around those guys, however, looks a lot different. The Rams are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, and we saw an extremely uncharacteristic offseason from general manager Les Snead in which the Rams were sellers, they did almost nothing in free agency, and they stayed put in the NFL Draft.
What the Rams did was put a lot of faith in their head coach, who is one of the best in the NFL. And although things didn't start white hot, by any means, I think you can see things starting to come together for the Rams right now. They're getting healthy at the right time, the young players are developing, and they're getting breakout seasons from players like Kyren Williams and Tutu Atwell.
The Rams have a matchup this coming weekend against the 7-4 Cleveland Browns, which will obviously be a really tough test for them. The Browns have arguably the #1 defense in the entire NFL this season, but they are beaten and battered on both sides of the ball right now. The Rams might be catching them at just the right time to get back to .500 with a record of 6-6.
But after a really down year in 2022, the Rams are fun again, at the very least. Even if they're unpredictable, they are exciting to watch and it's crazy to see a competitive team on the field that looks so different from the star-studded cast we saw out there during that 2021 season.