San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft: Reloading for another Super Bowl run?
On the cusp of a Super Bowl championship, the San Francisco 49ers continue their strong NFL Draft performance, this time in 2024. In a few days the 49ers will have a chance to get revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The two teams met a few years ago back in 2019, with the Chiefs besting the Niners in the Super Bowl.
In a rematch featuring many of the same players, the two teams share a lot of similarities with their 2019 selves, but perhaps the biggest difference is Brock Purdy is under center, not Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers are in excellent shape now and going forward. Can they bring in more young talent in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft?
32nd Overall - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
With a stellar performance at the 2024 Senior Bowl, Jackson Powers-Johnson seems to have cemented himself as a first-round pick in April. The only knock is that he does play along the interior of the offensive line, which is a position that does not typically go very high in the first round. The 49ers end up staying put with their first-round selection and are able to draft JPJ, who is a complete prospect and a Week 1 starter.