Major statistical leaders entering Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season
Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season officially begins today, so let's dive into the major statistical leaders as the newest week of football begins. Yes, we're already in Week 5! I hate how fast the 2024 NFL Season has gone thus far, but it's been entertaining to say the least.
As we approach Week 5, we'll again dive into the major statistical leaders at several positions. There really isn't an individual award for leading the NFL in passing yards, rushing yards, etc, but it's definitely good company to be in. Let's see who is leading in the major categories as Week 5 gets underway.
Major statistical leaders entering Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season
Passing Yards - Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (1,182)
Geno Smith has thrown as many touchdowns as interceptions this year and the Seattle Seahawks lost by multiple scores against their first real test of the season, but hey, at least Geno Smith hasn't written back yet! Seattle has some formidable opponents coming up like The 49ers, Falcons, and Bills, so if Seattle continues to play from behind, we may see Smith racking up an insane amount of passing yards. He is averaging just shy of 300 yards per game in 2024.
Rushing Yards - Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens (480)
Derrick Henry exploded versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 and is now leading the NFL with nearly 500 rushing yards. He's now up to 120 yards per game, which, over a 17-game season, would give him 2,040 yards. Henry has already rushed for 2,000 yards in a season and is also creeping closer to 10,000 career yards on the ground.
He's averaging six yards per carry in 2024 as well.
Receiving Yards - Nico Collins, Houston Texans (489)
Even with Stefon Diggs in the picture, Nico Collins is clearly still producing a a high level. He's got 489 receiving yards through four weeks in the 2024 NFL Season and is forming an elite connection with CJ Stroud. He's averaging over 16 yards per catch and has caught nearly 70% of his targets as well.
Collins is beginning to cement himself as a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL and could set a career-high in yards for a second-straight season. He and CJ Stroud are going to be a problem for a long time.
Tackles - EJ Speed & Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts (47)
Two players on the Indianapolis Colts are tied for the league lead in total tackles. EJ Speed is a linebacker and Nick Cross is a defensive back. The Colts are 2-2 on the season after a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The issue with Indy is their QB play, as Anthony Richardson has been bad and left the game in Week 4 with an injury.
The Colts may have to endure a brutal developmental year with Richardson but could have some players like Speed and Cross perform at a high level.
Sacks - Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions (6.5)
Even without recording a sack in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson leads the NFL with 6.5. Something crazy to think about here is that in 17 games during his rookie season, Hutchinson had 9.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits,
In four games in 2024, Hutchinson has 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits. He could realistically have his entire rookie season production within the next two games. And as far as I am concerned, he should firmly be in front for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Aidan Hutchinson is likely going to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history in the 2025 NFL Offseason.
A home-run pick by GM Brad Holmes, Hutch, as they call him, is on pace to have a career year.